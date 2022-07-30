 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marc-André ter Stegen not expected to leave Barcelona - report

Contrary to previous reports, the German keeper is not for sale

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen isn’t expected to leave the club this summer. Reports earlier in the week claimed the club could look to sell the German international in case they couldn’t find a way to fix their financial issues, but that is simply not the case.

Ter Stegen had a strange year at the club last season that saw his form ebb and flow in ways it hadn’t in previous seasons. The team’s entire season was an up-and-down spectacle at times, however, so perhaps it was a one-off. At the very least, I’m thankful the German wants to stay at Barça, as it seems most do these days.

It appears as if good things are ahead for Xavi’s Barça, it would have been a shame for Ter Stegen to leave at this point. Let’s hope his form becomes more consistent under a more consistent regime.

