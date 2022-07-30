Marc-André ter Stegen not expected to leave Barcelona - report

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen isn’t expected to leave the club this summer. Reports earlier in the week claimed the club could look to sell the German international in case they couldn’t find a way to fix their financial issues, but that is simply not the case.

Marc-André ter Stegen’s not planning to leave Barcelona this summer and he has received no indications from the club, it’s absolutely quiet as of now. No confirmation on rumours appeared this week. #FCB



Also, Sergiño Dest has not changed his mind: he wants to stay at Barça. pic.twitter.com/rBdcPHd07z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Ter Stegen had a strange year at the club last season that saw his form ebb and flow in ways it hadn’t in previous seasons. The team’s entire season was an up-and-down spectacle at times, however, so perhaps it was a one-off. At the very least, I’m thankful the German wants to stay at Barça, as it seems most do these days.

It appears as if good things are ahead for Xavi’s Barça, it would have been a shame for Ter Stegen to leave at this point. Let’s hope his form becomes more consistent under a more consistent regime.