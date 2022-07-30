 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OFFICIAL: Óscar Mingueza joins Celta Vigo from Barcelona

The full-back leaves on a permanent transfer

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga Santander Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona confirmed on Saturday they have reached full agreement on Celta Vigo for full-back Óscar Mingueza on a permanent transfer, conditioned on the player passing a medical with the La Liga club.

This is the full statement from the club:

FC Barcelona and Real Club Celta de Vigo have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Óscar Mingueza, pending a medical check and the signature of the corresponding contracts.

Source: FC Barcelona

Mingueza will sign a four-year contract with Celta and the deal has reportedly been closed for around €3 million. Barça will receive a percentage of a future sale, although the specifics of that clause haven’t been disclosed or reported.

Mingueza leaves after playing 66 games across his two seasons with the first team, scoring two goals and winning the 2021 Copa del Rey. He had a prominent role under Ronald Koeman but became surplus to requirements under Xavi Hernández, and now leaves for the opportunity of playing starter minutes for a good La Liga team.

Best of luck in Vigo, OMG!

