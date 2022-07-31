Xavi on Frenkie De Jong’s Barcelona future: “I don’t know”

The future of Frenkie De Jong continues to dominate headlines in the Barcelona Universe. The Dutch midfielder has been put on the club’s transfer list and now he has been asked to take a paycut to stay at Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernández was naturally asked about Frenkie’s future after Barça’s win over New York Red Bulls in the final game of the United States tour, where De Jong played in midfield for the first time in preseason after playing the first three matches as a center-back.

Many have taken Xavi’s team selection as some sort of message, but the boss was very quick to refute that theory and made it clear that while he doesn’t know what will happen with De Jong, his decisions are for pure footballing reasons.

“I don’t know [about Frenkie’s future], we’ll see. A lot can happen until August 31. We have tried many players in different positions and Frenkie played as a defender in several moments, but it wasn’t a message that he wasn’t in the plans. Not at all. I don’t send messages, I talk to players. We have a great squad with players that can play in many positions. Xavi Hernández | Source: Mundo Deportivo

Time will tell what with happen with Frenkie, but “I don’t send messages, I talk to players” is a BADASS line.