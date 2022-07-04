Rennes boss responds to Samuel Umtiti transfer rumors

Rennes boss Bruno Genesio has been asked about rumors Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could be a target for his side in the summer transfer window.

Genesio spoke at a press conference and certainly did not rule out signing the center-back in time for the 2022-23 campaign.

“I don’t want to talk about names, neither in this position nor in others. It’s not my domain, it’s Flo’s. There are several player profiles that interest us in this position,” he said. “Sam is a player I know perfectly. I first had him in training in Lyon, then in the professional team. It definitely creates a bond. “You all know his story, his qualities and the setbacks he had last year. He remains a very, very high level player, and very high level players may interest us.”

Barcelona players are due back for pre-season on Monday but Umtiti is not expected to appear. The defender is one of several players who have reportedly been told they don’t need to turn up and can spend the time looking for a new club instead.