OFFICIAL: Franck Kessie joins Barcelona on free transfer

Barcelona have confirmed Franck Kessie has joined the club on a free transfer after leaving AC Milan.

The signing comes as no surprise but has finally been made official. Kessie has signed a four-year deal and has a €500 million buy-out clause.

Here’s Barca’s statement.

“FC Barcelona and Franck Yannick Kessie have reached an agreement for the player to join Barça after the end of his contract with AC Milan. “The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros.”

Kessie will be presented on Wednesday at the Camp Nou and rumor has it he will wear the No. 19 shirt at the club next season.

The midfielder is Barcelona’s first summer signing and should be following shortly by Andreas Christensen. Joan Laporta has already said the defender will be unveiled on Thursday.

Kessie will now compete with Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Nico and (possibly) Frenkie de Jong for a place in midfield next season under Xavi.

Welcome to Barcelona, Franck Kessie!