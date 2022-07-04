OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on free transfer

Barcelona confirmed on Monday they have signed 26-year-old Denmark international defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer following his departure from Chelsea.

Welcome to Barcelona, Andreas Christensen! pic.twitter.com/mHy0sO9FvK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2022

Christensen has signed a four-year deal and has a €500 million release clause. This is the second new arrival of the day at Camp Nou as Barça have also announced the signing of Franck Kessie on a free transfer from AC Milan.

This is the full statement from the club on Christensen’s signing:

FC Barcelona and Andreas Bødtker Christensen have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end. The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros. Source: FC Barcelona

Christensen will be presented on Thursday at Camp Nou, and his official squad number hasn’t been announced as of yet. The Danish defender is a big favorite of Barça manager Xavi Hernández, who thinks Christensen’s passing ability from the back can elevate the team’s buildup play to a new level.

