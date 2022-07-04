Monchi says ‘zero contact’ with Barcelona for Jules Kounde

Sevilla sporting director Monchi says he can understand Xavi wanting Jules Kounde in his starting XI at Barcelona next season but says there has been no contact between the two sides.

Kounde is reportedly one of Barca’s top transfer targets this summer, along with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, and Monchi says there’s certainly plenty of interest in the defender.

“Xavi has good taste wanting Araujo and Koundé as central defenders, it’s not a bad partnership,” he said. “But so far there has been zero contact with Barcelona. I know that Chelsea have to look for two central defenders, but the interest in Koundé comes from England and other countries. I would have to be a fortune teller to know what is going to happen.” “There are calls from everywhere. The money is starting to roll in a bit. It’s what we have left until August 31... Koundé has established himself with France and will play the World Cup. It’s logical that there is interest in him and there is. As of today, he is recovering from the injury in Los Angeles and will later join us in Korea like the rest of the internationals.” Source | Onda Cero

It would be no surprise if Kounde were to leave Sevilla this summer. The Andalusians are believed to want around €60 million for the 23-year-old France international.