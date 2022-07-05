Yaya Toure says Franck Kessie will be a ‘great signing’ for Barcelona

Yaya Toure is backing Franck Kessie to be a great signing for Barcelona following news the Ivorian has signed a four-year deal with the Catalan giants.

Kessie arrives on a free transfer from Serie A champions AC Milan and will add to coach Xavi’s options in midfield for next season.

Yaya’s been talking about the midfielder and revealed he had spoken to him several times and urged him to go to Barca.

“It’s true that I called him during the negotiations with Barça... How do you know? (laughs). We have been in contact and he called me several times because he knew that I knew Barcelona. “To be honest, we talked for days because he wanted to know everything that would be found here. Milan offered him a new contract and it is a great club too, but Barcelona was ahead. I told him not to hesitate, that if he wanted to leave he had to go to Barcelona. I explained a lot of things to him in detail and that he had to play well from the beginning, have a good attitude and be as focused as possible. “Barcelona is a big city and I told him not to go out much at night, to be careful (laughs). You have to be focused on the games because they will judge you in all of them.”

The former Barcelona midfielder also spoke about what Kessie can bring to the Catalans and shared some of the advice he’s given to the 25-year-old.

“Physically he is a very powerful midfielder and I think he can still improve a lot in several aspects. He is a great player and if he has the confidence that he had at Milan I think he will be a great signing,” he explained. “I also told him that he had to be prepared for the high level of competition at Barça, because there are two or three players with whom to fight for a starting position. He is fully aware and he sees me almost like an older brother, he listens to me a lot. Now he will be in a top club, surrounded by great players. I am very happy for him and for Barcelona.” Source | Mundo Deportivo.

Kessie is due at the club on Wednesday for his unveiling where we will hear him speak for the first time as a Barcelona player.