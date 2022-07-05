Nico Gonzalez ‘seriously considering’ leaving Barcelona on loan - report

Nico Gonzalez is reportedly thinking about leaving Barcelona on loan in search of regular game time next season.

The 20-year-old knows he may struggle for minutes in 2022-23, particularly following the arrival of Franck Kessie from AC Milan.

Kessie joins Sergio Busquets, Nico, Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong as Xavi’s midfield options for next season, giving the coach plenty of choice.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Nico’s priority is to play and so he could depart, although only on loan because he still thinks he has a future at Barcelona.

Marseille, Real Betis, Valencia and Real Sociedad are thought to be admirers of the 20-year-old and any tempting offers are likely to prove successful.

Nico made 27 La Liga appearances last season, but only 12 as a starter, and missed the end of the campaign with a fractured toe.

Barcelona did promote Nico officially to the first team in January, handing him the No. 14 shirt, and have been rumored to be thinking about extending his current deal which expires in 2024.