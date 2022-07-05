Fiorentina chief confirms Barcelona’s Riqui Puig not on their radar

As the silly summer season treats us every year, everything is not always as it seems. In the case of Riqui Puig and his rumored exit to Serie A, we’ve been told by the president of Fiorentina himself that Puig was never on their list.

“Riqui Puig does not interest us, never has been in our list. We wanted to sign Florian Grillitsch but then we had some problems.” Daniele Pradè | Source

This comes on the back of reporting via Sport merely 24 hours ago that detailed Barca’s reported “advanced negotiations” with Barca for Puig. This move sort of makes sense for both sides.

With Puig’s contract up next summer, Barca will be looking to move him this summer or in the winter if an extension isn’t in the cards. However, we’ll have to take Mr. Pradè at his word for now, until we see the Twitter post of Puig holding up a purple kit.