Franck Kessie reveals call from Xavi helped seal Barcelona move

Franck Kessie will be unveiled as a Barcelona player tomorrow but has already shared a few thoughts about his new team.

The Ivorian has arrived on a free transfer from AC Milan and seems to be raring to go at the Camp Nou.

“For me it’s a great opportunity. We know that Barca is a great team. I’m very happy to be here, I’m very excited to get started and give my best to this great team,” he said. “I’m a player who works very hard, gives everything on the pitch and works hard everyday to be able to win things. About me, my position on the pitch will be decided by the coach. he’ll know perfectly where I can help the team best.”

Kessie also spoke about his admiration for Yaya Toure and his new manager, who he thinks will go on to become a “magnificent” coach.

“My idol is Yaya Toure. He’s a great player from the Ivory Coast, like myself. I had the pleasure of playing with the national team with him and I would like to have such a great career as his. “When a great coach like Xavi calls you, who has had such a great time as a player, he’s ready to become a magnificent coach, when someone like that calls you you see all your efforts have paid off. I can’t wait to get started working with him and my teammates.” Source | FC Barcelona

We’ll hear more from Kessie tomorrow when he signs his contract at the Ciutat Esportiva and then speaks at a press conference about his transfer.