Clement Lenglet set for Tottenham medical, Umtiti close to Rennes loan - reports

Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti appear close to sealing exits from Barcelona after missing the start of the team’s pre-season.

Coach Xavi has given permission for several players, including the duo, to stay away and try to sort out their futures ahead of the new campaign.

Lenglet is reportedly in London for a medical with Tottenham Hotspur and is closing in on a season-long loan with the Premier League side.

Tottenham will pay 85% of Lenglet’s wages for next season, with Barca paying the rest, and there’ll be a purchase option thought to be around €10m in the deal, according to Marca.

Lenglet has opted to move on after being told he’s not in Xavi’s plans for next season and if all goes well for him at Tottenham then he could end up staying for the long-term.

Elsewhere, Samuel Umtiti is also thought to be close to finding a new team too. The defender is in France tying up a loan move to Rennes, according to Sport.

The deal may also include an optional purchase option with Rennes boss Bruno Genesio having talked up Umtiti earlier this week when asked about the defender.