 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

IN PICS: Barcelona unveil new signing Franck Kessie

The deal is done

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • Kessie is a Culer Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Kessie poses with Laporta and the new Barca shirt. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Kessie in his new kit. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • A handshake with the president. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • It’s a thumbs up from Laporta. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Time to show off some skills... Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Kessie uses his head Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Kessie and Laporta sign contracts. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Kessie with Barca chiefs Rafa Yuste, Laporta, Mateu Alemany, and Jordi Cruyff. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Kessie arrives for the presser. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona unveiled Franck Kessie at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday as the midfielder officially completed his move on a free transfer.

Kessie arrives from AC Milan where he played alongside former Barca man Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revealed the striker had offered him some words of wisdom on his move.

“I spoke with Ibrahimovic, he’s given me some advice. He said this was a really nice, beautiful city, and a great team,” he said.

“He said to work hard, do exactly what you are doing here at AC Milan, give everything and try to go as far as possible at the club.”

Kessie also said he knew he would have to work hard in training to force his way into the starting XI at Barcelona and added that he doesn’t mind where he plays.

“I’m at the coach’s disposal. I will try to work in the position the coach sees fit,” he said.

“I can play maybe a bit more on the right or the left, but it’s down to the coach. I will collaborate with the coach on his idea for our style.”

President Joan Laporta was also in attendance and explained a little bit about why Barca had gone for Kessie this summer.

“We’re satisfied because we have fulfilled one of the requests from the coach. We’re matching his expectations, that’s our objective in this transfer market,” he said.

“Franck is one of the midfielders who we missed most, who can arrive in the box and who knows how to protect the defence.”

Kessie will now join his new teammates for pre-season training and should make his debut in the coming friendlies ahead of the new 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...