IN PICS: Barcelona unveil new signing Franck Kessie

Barcelona unveiled Franck Kessie at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday as the midfielder officially completed his move on a free transfer.

Kessie arrives from AC Milan where he played alongside former Barca man Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revealed the striker had offered him some words of wisdom on his move.

“I spoke with Ibrahimovic, he’s given me some advice. He said this was a really nice, beautiful city, and a great team,” he said. “He said to work hard, do exactly what you are doing here at AC Milan, give everything and try to go as far as possible at the club.”

Kessie also said he knew he would have to work hard in training to force his way into the starting XI at Barcelona and added that he doesn’t mind where he plays.

“I’m at the coach’s disposal. I will try to work in the position the coach sees fit,” he said. “I can play maybe a bit more on the right or the left, but it’s down to the coach. I will collaborate with the coach on his idea for our style.”

President Joan Laporta was also in attendance and explained a little bit about why Barca had gone for Kessie this summer.

“We’re satisfied because we have fulfilled one of the requests from the coach. We’re matching his expectations, that’s our objective in this transfer market,” he said. “Franck is one of the midfielders who we missed most, who can arrive in the box and who knows how to protect the defence.”

Kessie will now join his new teammates for pre-season training and should make his debut in the coming friendlies ahead of the new 2022-23 La Liga campaign.