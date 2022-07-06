Gavi will 100% stay at Barcelona, says Mateu Alemany

Mateu Alemany is 100% confident that midfielder Gavi will renew his contract at Barcelona and stay at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s sporting director spoke about Gavi at a news conference on Wednesday and said the renewal is just about set in stone, the Catalan giants just won’t put pen to paper on the contract till he turns 18 in about a month.

“There is an agreement with Gavi and his agent to renew ... (but) until he’s 18 we can’t register a deal longer than three-years. So small things to sort until then, but complete commitment with the agent, I think Gavi will stay 100%.” Alemany | Source

All Barca fans that were worried about this not happening can just about breathe a sigh of relief thanks to his latest update. Our prince Gavi is likely going to get the bag and be a Barca man for some time.