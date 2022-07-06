Franck Kessie reveals why he was called “The President” at Milan

There’s a long and storied history of athlete nicknames. Some of the self-proclaimed athlete nicknames are just terrible, but the good ones, the ones that really stick, are usually adopted in some sort of weird story.

Franck Kessie’s nickname “The President” has one of those strange stories that just became a legend in itself and has carried on.

“They called me that at Milan because one time I arrived in my car at the training facility and I parked where the president parked,” he explained. “The security guard came over and told me to park it somewhere else. So, fter that time they starting calling me the new president!”

Let’s just hope the President can carry out the nickname on the pitch. The Barca midfield could use some presidential power.