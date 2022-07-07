Xavi won’t let Nico Gonzalez leave Barcelona this summer - report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will reportedly refuse to let Nico Gonzalez leave the club this summer as he wants him in his squad for next season.

There has been speculation this week that Nico is ‘seriously considering’ a loan move away as he’s worried about his game time in 2022-23.

However, Xavi and his staff consider Nico to be an “important piece” and do not want him to move away from the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario AS.

Xavi understand Nico needs to keep developing but his coaching staff have seen “significant” progress in the 20-year-old’s play.

Barcelona’s intention is to keep working closely with Nico “so that he improves in certain aspects of the game.”

The problem will be how much Nico features next season, particularly with Franck Kessie having joined Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Nico in the squad.

Nico will have his work cut out gaining minutes but it’s thought Barca trust him a lot and could even hand him a contract renewal that runs until 2028 before the end of the year.