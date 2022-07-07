Laporta confirms Barcelona waiting for a response from Bayern to Lewandowski offer

Joan Laporta has confirmed Barcelona have an offer in for Robert Lewandowski and the club are waiting to hear back from Bayern Munich.

The Barcelona president was asked about Lewandowski at a press conference to unveil new signing Andreas Christensen and had a brief update on the situation.

“We made an offer to FC Bayern to sign Lewandowski and we are waiting for their response, I hope their response is positive,” he said. “I want to thank Lewandowski here in public for what he is doing to join us.”

Laporta also spoke again about how the club’s transfer activities are pretty dependent on the second financial lever being activated.

“The coaching staff knows that we are working to have enough ‘fair play’ and make the desired additions. It is not a promise, it is an intention based on a job that, for the moment, is going well,” he added. “Now the 15% lever is missing. And, from there, everything begins, also the execution of the operations that we have agreed, pending completion. We want to clean up the club’s economy and strengthen the squad. Some operations are only pending that we get the 1:1.”

Barcelona have already sold 10% of their La Liga television rights but are hoping to sell another 15% which it’s estimated will bring in between €330m and €400m. The rumor mill thinks if that happens then Barca will try to sign Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.