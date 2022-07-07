Andreas Christensen: I think I fit in very well with Barcelona’s style

Andreas Christensen has been officially unveiled as a Barcelona player and has made it clear it’s a “dream” to be able to join the Catalan giants.

The Dane spoke at a press conference about his delight in making the move to the Camp Nou and is hoping he can be a regular under Xavi next season.

“I’m here because of the player and the person I am. I think I fit in very well with Barça’s style of play. I don’t have to change anything, I just have to learn and improve,” he said. “My goal is to play. All footballers want to be starters. Competition is healthy and makes me improve, make an effort. I don’t want to talk about anyone in particular, all the Barça defenders They are very good. I really want to work with them.”

Christensen also spoke about his personality and offered a brief bit of insight into a chat he had had with Xavi before deciding to move to Barca.

“The conversations are private, but Xavi told me that he likes my style of play and my personality,” he added. “I’m not very outgoing. I’m quiet and reserved. When I started watching football, the Barça players and the way they play attracted me. I remember, specifically, Ronaldinho. His way of playing... I wanted to be a striker like him. “It is true that there were good teams that showed interest, but when you have a dream you don’t hesitate. Dreams come true.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also shared a nice little anecdote about Christensen and how the Dane had always wanted to play for the club.

“Today we learned that, at the age of eight, you wrote on a piece of paper that you had a dream of playing for Barça,” he said. “We want to players who love the club. I wish you much success here on a collective and personal level.”

Welcome to Barcelona, Andreas Christensen!