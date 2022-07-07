 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly spotted in Barcelona for transfer talks

Which players will be on the agenda?

By Gill Clark
/ new
Chelsea v Watford - Premier League Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has jetted into Barcelona for transfer talks with the Catalan giants with negotiations set to take place this evening.

Gerard Romero and his crew captured Boehly making his way out of the airport as speculation swirls about a number of players the two clubs are interested in.

Barcelona remain keen on defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso and those two names are surely going to crop up in conversation tonight. Fabrizio Romano certainly thinks so:

Diario AS are reporting that a deal to sign Azpilicueta is “very advanced” and “could be closed in a few hours.” It’s even claimed the defender could be presented at the Camp Nou next week and then join Barca for their US tour.

Meanwhile, Radio Marca have been reporting that talks between the two clubs for Alonso have intensified. The left-back has already agreed a three-year deal and hopes a deal can be done before he’s due back at Stamford Bridge for pre-season.

And that’s not the only transfer talk concerning Chelsea and Barca. Both clubs are keen to sign Raphinha from Leeds. The Blues have already made an offer, which Barca can’t match, but the forward would prefer to head to the Camp Nou.

There has also been speculation about Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest. Reports have claimed Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United for De Jong and also want to incorporate Dest.

Barca are thought to be willing to listen to offers for Dest, although it’s been reported the American does not want to leave this summer and is only interested in staying at Barca.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...