Chelsea owner Todd Boehly spotted in Barcelona for transfer talks

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has jetted into Barcelona for transfer talks with the Catalan giants with negotiations set to take place this evening.

Gerard Romero and his crew captured Boehly making his way out of the airport as speculation swirls about a number of players the two clubs are interested in.

¡Acaban de llegar los propietarios del Chelsea a Barcelona!



En las próximas horas se puede producir el encuentro con el FC Barcelona para negociar las llegadas de Azpilicueta y Marcos Alonso @JijantesFC #mercato pic.twitter.com/bTDv5omqbw — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 7, 2022

Barcelona remain keen on defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso and those two names are surely going to crop up in conversation tonight. Fabrizio Romano certainly thinks so:

The meeting between Todd Boehly and Barcelona board for Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and other topics is scheduled in the coming hours. #CFC



Boehly will directly take care of the negotiations as always - both Azpi and Alonso have an agreement with Barça. Up to Chelsea now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

Diario AS are reporting that a deal to sign Azpilicueta is “very advanced” and “could be closed in a few hours.” It’s even claimed the defender could be presented at the Camp Nou next week and then join Barca for their US tour.

Meanwhile, Radio Marca have been reporting that talks between the two clubs for Alonso have intensified. The left-back has already agreed a three-year deal and hopes a deal can be done before he’s due back at Stamford Bridge for pre-season.

And that’s not the only transfer talk concerning Chelsea and Barca. Both clubs are keen to sign Raphinha from Leeds. The Blues have already made an offer, which Barca can’t match, but the forward would prefer to head to the Camp Nou.

There has also been speculation about Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest. Reports have claimed Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United for De Jong and also want to incorporate Dest.

Barca are thought to be willing to listen to offers for Dest, although it’s been reported the American does not want to leave this summer and is only interested in staying at Barca.