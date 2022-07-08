 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

IN PICS: Andreas Christensen is unveiled at Barcelona

The defender joins from Chelsea

  • Kissing the badge already Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Suited and booted Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Laporta joins in the action Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • A handshake with the president Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • What time’s lunch? Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Time to sign on the dotted line Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Christensen with some kick-ups Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Keeping his eyes on the ball Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • The juggling continues Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • And a bit more.... Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Christensen is a Culer Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Christensen in presser action Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Barca’s new signing poses with Joan Laporta and Jordi Cruyff Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Christensen in his new Barca shirt Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona unveiled Andreas Christensen at the Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday as the defender became the second free agent to join the club this summer.

The Catalans showed off new arrival Franck Kessie yesterday and today it was time to fuss over the Denmark international following his move from Premier League side Chelsea.

Christensen has signed a four-year deal at Barcelona and revealed he’s wanted to play for the club ever since he was a child.

The defender also revealed how he grew up watching players such as Ronaldinho and Deco which is one of the reasons he has always wanted to play for the Catalan giants.

The 26-year-old now joins Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo as Xavi’s main center-back options for the new season, although speculation continues the Catalans will still try to bring in Jules Kounde from Sevilla before the start of the new campaign.

