IN PICS: Andreas Christensen is unveiled at Barcelona

Barcelona unveiled Andreas Christensen at the Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday as the defender became the second free agent to join the club this summer.

The Catalans showed off new arrival Franck Kessie yesterday and today it was time to fuss over the Denmark international following his move from Premier League side Chelsea.

Christensen has signed a four-year deal at Barcelona and revealed he’s wanted to play for the club ever since he was a child.

Christensen: ❝Since I was eight years old, I wrote on a piece of paper that I wanted to become a professional footballer and play for Barça. This is a proud day for me❞ pic.twitter.com/sLWRpQCPRb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 7, 2022

The defender also revealed how he grew up watching players such as Ronaldinho and Deco which is one of the reasons he has always wanted to play for the Catalan giants.

Christensen is a true Culer pic.twitter.com/O8BLzv1ntX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 7, 2022

The 26-year-old now joins Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo as Xavi’s main center-back options for the new season, although speculation continues the Catalans will still try to bring in Jules Kounde from Sevilla before the start of the new campaign.