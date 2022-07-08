Leeds boss offers update on Raphinha future amid Barcelona rumors

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has offered an update on the current situation regarding Raphinha amid speculation he will leave the Premier League side this summer.

Barcelona and Chelsea are both competing for the Brazilian’s signature, and it’s not clear yet where he will end up.

Raphinha was back in training on Thursday but his manager admitted he is not sure if he will be joining the team for a pre-season trip to Australia.

The Leeds boss also said that he knows Raphinha wants a “solution” to the current situation as soon as possible.

“It hasn’t been an easy time for him this summer, things have come and gone and there’s been a lot of little discussions,” he said. “Right now he’s our player, he showed up today and trained with everybody. He had such a good attitude. We had a very open and honest conversation about while he’s here he’s part of us and we’ll see what happens. “There’s still a long way to go in the transfer window, I know he has hopes and dreams and we’ll see how everything goes. I said to him, I know he loves this team, this club and being here but we’ll see how things progress day by day. “I think we just have to wait and see what happens in the next couple of days. There’s urgency from his end I think to come up with a solution and then we have to see where things stand and then make that decision.” Source | Yorkshire Evening Post

It’s previously been reported that Barcelona are willing to match Chelsea’s 60 million euro bid for Raphinha but want to pay the fee in three instalments.

Raphinha is said to prefer a move to the Camp Nou but it’s not clear if the Catalans will be able to get a deal done due to their ongoing financial issues.