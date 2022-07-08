Rennes boss admits to doubts over Samuel Umtiti transfer

Samuel Umtiti had appeared set to leave Barcelona and move to Rennes but it appears the transfer is in doubt due to doubts over the Frenchman’s fitness.

Coach Bruno Genesio has been talking about the center-back and admits he likes Umtiti a lot but there are questions marks over his physical state.

Umtiti has suffered with a serious knee injury during his career and it appears Rennes are still undecided over whether to make a move for the 28-year-old or not.

“Umtiti is a player I like a lot. But we are also in a club with a way of working where we aren’t always in agreement regarding our choices. We need consensus. There are questions about his physical state, so I understand that – for the club – that could be something that slows the deal,” he said. “I had an exchange with him where I was reassured, but ultimately that will be judged on the pitch. For me, he is also a world champion and has the experience that we are looking for. We’ll have a talk to see if that comes to a successful conclusion, or not.” “We are talking about it. When there are people (the recruitment team) that work in this domain, who see a multitude of matches and analyse a multitude of data, it is normal to trust them with recruitment, during the season it isn’t my primary job. So either we have a functioning that we hold on to, otherwise having this well-defined organisational structure means nothing, and personally, I feel good with this way of working, where everyone has their place.” Source | Get French Football News

Umtiti only managed one appearance last season, playing in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna, and is one of several players to be told by Xavi they have no future at the club.