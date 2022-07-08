Barcelona make ‘final offer’ for Raphinha - report

Barcelona have reportedly made a “final offer” for Raphinha with the Brazilian keen to get his future sorted as soon as possible.

Diario Sport are reporting the Catalans have offered €55 million plus variables and are now waiting to hear back from the Premier League side.

There’s a similar line from Ben Jacobs at CBS Sports who reports “Barcelona’s offer for Raphinha matches Chelsea’s in total. The base fee is less but the total package now the same.”

Leeds appear to be putting pressure on Barca and Chelsea as Raphinha wants his future decided. It’s thought he prefers to move to the Camp Nou but doesn’t want to wait too long which could give Chelsea a chance to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has already confirmed he does not know if Raphinha will be on the plane for his team’s pre-season trip to Australia. The White are due to fly out on Sunday.