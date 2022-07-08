OFFICIAL: Clement Lenglet joins Tottenham on loan

Barcelona have confirmed that defender Clement Lenglet has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan.

The center-back will spend the 2022-23 campaign in north London and the deal does not include a purchase option.

Here’s Barca’s statement:

“FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur FC have reached an agreement on the loan of Clément Lenglet until 30 June 2023. The English club has no option to purchase the French defender.”

Introducing our fifth signing of the summer pic.twitter.com/z2nYtkbazJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 8, 2022

Lenglet becomes the fifth signing of what’s turning out to be a busy summer for Spurs. Antonio Conte’s side have also brought in Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma.

Wélcome to Spurs, Clément Lenglet! pic.twitter.com/PCDVAzun5c — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 8, 2022

The center-back will be hoping to revive a career that has stalled at Barcelona. Lenglet has slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and only made seven La Liga starts last season.

Lenglet has decided to move on after being told by Xavi he’s not in his plans for 2022-23 and will be aiming to impress in the Premier League and enjoy some regular football for Antonio Conte’s side.