Dembele agrees Barcelona terms but must wait for Alemany decision - report

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed terms on a new two-year deal at Barcelona but must wait to see if Mateu Alemany gives the renewal the green light.

The Frenchman, whose agent was spotted at Inter earlier today, is close to extending his stay at Barca after finally agreeing terms, according to multiple reports.

However, it seems that Barcelona are now making the Frenchman wait before deciding whether to go ahead with the renewal.

It’s not clear if Barca are waiting for the second financial lever to be activated or possibly to see what happens with Raphinha.

Pues así es: Dembele has effectively agreed terms on a new two year deal with Barcelona but shoe is now on the other foot, he’s waiting for the club to give green light to final few details… Suspicion delay is palanca and/or Raphinha related — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) July 8, 2022

Dembele’s new contract will reportedly see him take a 40% pay cut and earn a salary similar to that of Ansu Fati if all goes ahead.

RMC Sport are reporting that the decision on whether Dembele stays at Barcelona or not now rests with Mateu Alemany.

The sporting director has previously spoken about Dembele and struggled to hide his frustration at the forward.

“Dembele’s future is known (only) by him and his agents,” he said. “I have my own personal opinion on this but it’s not relevant. There is now news, the same as the last six or seven months.

The 25-year-old has now been a free agent for a week but it’s still not clear where he will be playing his football next season.