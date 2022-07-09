Clement Lenglet on Spurs move: I’m hungry, I want to play

Clement Lenglet has been talking about his move to Tottenham and how he’s hungry for game time after struggling for minutes at Barcelona last season.

The Frenchman has moved on a season-long loan, on a deal that does not include a purchase option, and can’t wait to get started in the Premier League with his new club.

“I’m very happy to be here, to be in this city, at this club,” he said. “I speak with friends, with my family, to take my decision and all the words were very, very good speaking about the club. “I’m very excited to start the season with my new team-mates, new stadium, new city. For me, all is new, but I’m hungry, I want to play, I want to be the best soccer player to help the team to win trophies and to fight in all the competitions. “First of all, I want to be a good team-mate, to be a defender who can be strong, aggressive and help the group to win the ball. It’s very important first of all to be a good defender, after that, a good player and to help the team.” Source | Tottenham

Lenglet was given permission by Barcelona to miss the start of pre-season and will now join up with his new teammates to prepare for the new 2022-23 campaign. Spurs are due to head off to South Korea shortly for the first of a series of friendlies.