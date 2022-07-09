Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig wanted by Porto?

Riqui Puig’s future remains uncertain with the midfielder having turned up for pre-season at Barcelona this week despite reportedly being given permission to stay away.

A number of clubs have already been linked with a move for the 22-year-old and the latest name to come out of the rumor mill is Porto.

Diario Sport reckon that the Portuguese side have already made an offer and are waiting to hear back from the youngster. Puig is thinking about it and the “big question” for him is whether he will get enough game time at Porto.

Benfica, who are said to be Puig’s preferred choice, are also apparently still in the running to take the midfielder on loan next season. The report also mentions Fiorentina, even though Daniele Pradè has said his club have never been interested in the midfielder.

Barcelona are likely to renew Puig before he departs, as he’s out of contract in 2023, and are hoping for a resolution before they fly out for their US tour.

Puig is said to have been waiting for the right offer but time is ticking and he will have to make a decision soon if he’s to avoid another season twiddling his thumbs on the bench at Barca.