Barcelona’s Trincao heading to Sporting in €10m deal - report

Francisco Trincao has returned to Barcelona after a season on loan at Wolves but could be about to head off again, and this time on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old is said to be just “one step away” now from joining Sporting on a five-year deal, according to Record.

Sporting will pay €10 million for 50% of Trincao’s rights but Barca will keep a buy-back option in case the winger stars next season back in Portugal.

It seems an annoucement is expected shortly with Sporting hoping that Trincao will be able to join the team for pre-season training next week.

Trincao has been back at Barcelona this week for the start of pre-season but his days at the Camp Nou certainly seem to be numbered.

It’s not clear yet what Xavi’s options out wide will be next season. Speculation continues about Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele and it’s possible both men could be in the squad.