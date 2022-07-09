 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rennes set to walk away from Samuel Umtiti transfer talks - report

Is anyone surprised?

By Gill Clark
/ new
Real Betis v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ligue 1 side Rennes have reportedly decided not to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona.

There has been speculation Umtiti could be finally on his way out of the club but it seems Rennes will sign Morato from Benfica instead.

Fabrizio Romano has the details.

The decision is no great surprise given Rennes boss Bruno Genesio has this week admitted to concerns over Umtiti’s physical condition.

It’s not clear now what will happen with Umtiti. The defender had been given permission to miss the start of pre-season to finalize a move but must now look for other options.

Umtiti’s knee troubles and lack of game time in recent seasons, he only played once in 2021-22, will be a real issue when it comes to moving the defender on.

However, the center-back will know that if he stays he will spend another season on the bench given he’s behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...