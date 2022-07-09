Rennes set to walk away from Samuel Umtiti transfer talks - report

Ligue 1 side Rennes have reportedly decided not to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona.

There has been speculation Umtiti could be finally on his way out of the club but it seems Rennes will sign Morato from Benfica instead.

Fabrizio Romano has the details.

Rennes are set to leave negotiations for Samuel Umtiti, as they want to sign Morato from Benfica - been told it’s close. #transfers



Barcelona still pushing to sell Umtiti after Lenglét and Manaj.



Next outgoing: Trincão to Sporting, €10m for 50% - as per @MatteMoretto. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022

The decision is no great surprise given Rennes boss Bruno Genesio has this week admitted to concerns over Umtiti’s physical condition.

It’s not clear now what will happen with Umtiti. The defender had been given permission to miss the start of pre-season to finalize a move but must now look for other options.

Umtiti’s knee troubles and lack of game time in recent seasons, he only played once in 2021-22, will be a real issue when it comes to moving the defender on.

However, the center-back will know that if he stays he will spend another season on the bench given he’s behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.