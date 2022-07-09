Raphinha left out of Leeds squad for pre-season tour amid continued Barcelona rumors

Raphinha has been left out of the Leeds squad for the club’s pre-season tour of Australia amid continued speculation about his future.

The Whites will fly out on Sunday for games against Aston Villa, Brisbane Roar, and Crystal Palace but will be without their talisman.

Raphinha will continue to train in England but the development suggests his days with the Premier League side could be numbered.

The Brazilian continues to be linked with both Barcelona and Chelsea, with recent speculation claiming the Catalans had matched an earlier bid from the Blues of €60 million.

It’s not clear yet if Barcelona’s bid has been accepted, although it’s thought Raphinha has prioritized a move to the Camp Nou and is hoping to make the switch.

The latest rumors have claimed Raphinha and his agent Deco have given Barcelona 48 hours to get the deal done or will reopen talks with Chelsea.

Raphinha is keen to get his future sorted as quickly as possible, while Leeds have already brought in a replacement by signing Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord.