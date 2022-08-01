Barcelona’s Álex Collado set for another loan - report

Barcelona midfielder Álex Collado has until the end of the transfer window to decide whether or not he will leave on loan again, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Collado, who spent last season on loan at Granada, returned to the club in preseason but hasn’t done much to impress in his limited minutes during the United States tour. The talented midfielder was hoping for a real chance with Xavi Hernández, but he’s aware now that the competition for minutes will be fierce.

Xavi sees Collado as an interior midfielder, and the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Franck Kessie, Frenkie De Jong (for now) and Nico González are ahead of him in the depth chart for that position. To make matters worse, new signing Pablo Torre was impressive in his limited cameos so far in preseason, and both Xavi and the club see Torre as a very important piece to their future plans if he can develop well at Barça Atlètic this season.

The club wants Collado to leave on loan to play real minutes somewhere else this season. He’s 23 years old, he’s well-liked by Xavi and his staff, but his chances of playing consistently for Barça are almost none. The decision will be up to Collado, and he has a month to make up his mind.

