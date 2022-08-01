RB Leipzig’s Angeliño emerges as new left-back option for Barcelona - report

Barcelona continue to work on signing a backup left-back for Jordi Alba, and talks continue with Chelsea to bring Marcos Alonso to Camp Nou. He’s the priority and a request from Xavi Hernández, but the Catalans have identified an alternative.

According to Diario SPORT, the Blaugrana are looking at RB Leipzig’s Angeliño who is now surplus to requirements at the German club. Leipzig have just completed the signing of German international David Raum who plays the same position as Angeliño, who will be sold to help balance Leipzig’s books.

Angeliño has interest from several clubs in Germany, including Raum’s former club Hoffenheim who could sign the Spaniard as Raum’s replacement. But Barça are watching, and could move for the player if the deal for Alonso isn’t completed.

Alejandro Balde has played very well in Barça’s preseason and could end up being Alba’s backup after all, but Xavi would like a more experienced option and Angeliño is now added to a list that includes Alonso, Valencia’s José Gayà and Celta Vigo’s Javi Galán.