Barcelona Rumor Roundup: Frenkie De Jong latest, Sergiño Dest sale, Memphis Depay to Juventus

Man United, Chelsea preparing new offers for Frenkie De Jong

We begin with Diario SPORT who come with two latest pieces of gossip on the Frenkie De Jong saga: the first is about Manchester United, who are preparing a “final offensive” for the Dutchman per the request of new manager Erik Ten Hag. United are willing to match his current Barça salary, which would make him the Red Devils’ highest earner, as well as paying all the wages De Jong deferred when his contract was restructured in 2020 during the pandemic. Frenkie doesn’t want to join United and play Europa League football this season, but they hope that money will talk louder and convince him to move to England.

He could move to England after all, but to the Blue side of London as Chelsea have told Barça they will make a formal bid for Frenkie. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had a meeting with Joan Laporta in early July to discuss César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, but the Frenkie topic was also discussed. Chelsea have now decided to move for the player, and Barça are asking for €80 million to get a deal done.

Barça thinking about Sergiño Dest sale

SPORT also say Barça are thinking about selling Sergiño Dest if they manage to sign César Azpilicueta from Chelsea this summer. The American hasn’t been particularly impressive in preseason and with Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Jules Koundé all capable of playing right-back as Azpilicueta’s backup, Dest could be sold to earn some more money and help register the new signings. Several teams have expressed interest in Dest, but the player wants to stay at Barça.

Memphis Depay to Juventus gains momentum

Barça and Juve have intensified their talks in the last few days and are closing in on a framework of a deal: a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for €20 million next summer, a type of transfer agreement that Italians club do regularly to help their finances. But for that to happen Memphis would have to extend his contract with Barça for one more year until 2024, and agree personal terms on a deal with Juve that would begin in 2023. That is a tough process, and Depay seems reluctant to move at the moment. Diario SPORT says Barça are putting pressure on the player to accept the move, and hope to resolve his future within the next week or so.