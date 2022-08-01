Barcelona to present “important offer” to Athletic Bilbao for Iñigo Martínez - report

Barcelona will in the next few hours present a formal bid to Athletic Bilbao for Spanish international center-back Iñigo Martínez, according to a report from Basque radio outlet Onda Vasca.

The report says it will be an “important offer” for the 31-year-old defender, but it won’t match Martínez’s release clause of 80 million euros. Iñigo has entered the final year of his contract and decided not to sign a new deal with Athletic, and wants a move to Camp Nou to play in the Champions League and earn the last big contract of his career.

Onda Vasca were the first to report that Barça made an initial contact with Bilbao last week without presenting an offer, but the Blaugrana are now set to send an official proposal for Iñigo.

Bilbao maintain that they won’t allow Martínez to leave for anything less than his release clause, but the player is pushing for a move and hopes that Athletic will negotiate a discount to allow him to leave.

Iñigo continues to be a professional and is training normally under former Barça manager Ernesto Valverde, but he hopes to get his wish over the final month of the transfer window and join the Catalans.