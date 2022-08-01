Jules Koundé on snubbing Chelsea for Barcelona: "This is where I want to be"

Jules Koundé was officially unveiled as a Barcelona player on Monday at the club's training center and spoke to the media about the long process that resulted in his move to Camp Nou.

Koundé was one step away from joining Chelsea before Barça joined the race and got a deal done, and Jules confirmed the reports that his priority was always playing for the Blaugrana. He also talked about Xavi Hernández's influence on his signing and how he'll look to fit in with the Catalans.

“I had another option but I waited for Barça to reach a deal with Sevilla. It’s a club with an ambitious project and I like La Liga so I made an effort as this is where I want to be. “Talking to Xavi was easy and I could feel his warmth and his desire for me to sign. That was important for me. He asked me to continue what I have been doing at Sevilla, be agressive and bring the ball out from the back, which are my strong points. “I think my knowledge of La Liga will make things easier but the most important thing is to adapt to the Barça style and what the coach wants.” Jules Koundé | Source: FC Barcelona

Koundé is fit to take part in the training sessions right away and will be in contention to play in Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy and the opening game of the league season on August 13.