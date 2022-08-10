Bernardo Silva opens up on his future amid Barcelona rumors

Bernardo Silva has been talking about his future amid speculation he is wanted at Barcelona this summer and admits that he does not know what will happen.

The rumor mill has this week claimed Barca and Manchester City have agreed a fee of of less than €80 million for the Portugal international.

Bernardo has been asked about his future in a new interview and certainly wasn’t ruling out a summer exit from the Premier League champions.

“I’ve always said that I’m happy here, but I have no idea what’s going to happen. We’ll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I’ve been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I’m very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it’s football and we’ll just see what happens,” he said. “It’s a big club, and they don’t want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that if you’re not happy, you can go. Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it’s a relationship with the club that is very respectful. They have always been honest with me and I have always been honest with them.” Source | ESPN

It seems as though Barca will only move for Bernardo if Frenkie de Jong leaves. Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for the Dutchman, with reports on Wednesday claiming the Blues are close to agreeing a fee for the midfielder with the Catalan giants.