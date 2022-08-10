Barcelona’s Nico Gonzalez ‘very excited’ about Valencia loan

Nico Gonzalez looks set to be unveiled as a Valencia player very shortly after being given permission to miss Barcelona training on Wednesday.

The midfielder was spotted driving away from the club on Wednesday and was later met in Valencia by reporters where he offered a few words.

“I’m very happy,” he told Cope. “I have been very excited for a couple of days to get here.”

Nico has already said his goodbyes to Barcelona and will have a medical on Thursday. He could potentially make his debut on Sunday against Girona.

It’s thought Barca will announce Nico has renewed his contract at the club before confirming his departure and there will be no purchase option in the deal.

Xavi had reportedly been keen to keep hold of Nico for the new season, but it seems the player has pushed for an exit as he wants to play regularly.

The midfielder did enjoy plenty of game time next season but must know it will be tougher this time around with Franck Kessie having arrived.

Miralem Pjanic has also returned from a loan spell, which may also have been a factor in Nico’s decision, and will be hoping for chances to impress Xavi in 2022-23.