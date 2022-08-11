Barcelona’s Alex Collado expected to join Elche on loan

Alex Collado is set to leave Barcelona for a loan at Elche before the start of the new La Liga season this weekend.

The latest update on the 23-year-old comes from Catalunya Radio who reckon Elche have won the race to land the Barcelona man.

Olympiacos, Girona and Celtic have also been linked with Collado but it seems he will stay in La Liga for the 2022-23 campaign.

Collado’s exit looks set to be part of a frantic week of transfer activity for Barcelona before their first game of the new season against Rayo Vallecano.

Nico Gonzalez is also expected to depart, and head for Valencia, while Barca also want Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite to move on.

The Catalans also still need to register their new signings which means more income must be raised if the new-boys are to debut against Rayo.

Barca are expected to activate another financial lever but may also need players to take further pay-cuts with Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique expected to lead the way.

Speculation also continues to surround the futures of Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Frenkie de Jong with all three players attracting interest.