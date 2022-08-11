Barcelona coach Xavi is ‘100%’ counting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - report

Barcelona coach Xavi reportedly has zero interest in allowing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave despite interest from Chelsea.

The latest update on the situation comes from Diario AS who reckon Xavi has been clear about the striker’s future in conversations with Joan Laporta.

“I count 100% on Auba,” is the message from the Barcelona coach just days ahead of the start of the new La Liga season.

The report adds that Xavi considers Aubameyang to be a “key piece” in the attack despite the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Xavi also appreciates Aubameyang’s versatility, professionalism and close relationship with Ousmane Dembele which has helped the Frenchman “feel like one of the group.”

AS are also reporting that the former Arsenal man “would be willing to give up part of his salary” for this season “in order to help in the financial ‘fair play’ to register the new signings, including his friend Ousmane.”

Chelsea are said to be pushing for Aubameyang, as they look to strengthen after losing Romeul Lukuaku and Timo Werner, but may have to look elsewhere.