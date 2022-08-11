Jules Kounde reveals key chat with Xavi before signing for Barcelona

Jules Kounde has been talking about his move to Barcelona and a key chat he had with coach Xavi before deciding to leave Sevilla and head to the Camp Nou.

The defender has arrived on a five-year deal and is expected to partner Ronald Araujo in central defense next season.

Kounde says Xavi made it clear why he wanted him at the Camp Nou when the two enjoyed a chat prior to his transfer.

“He said that I would fit perfectly into his system,” he explained. “We mostly talked about football, which is what I liked the most, talking football with the coach, Xavi, who was one of the best as a player. I enjoyed the conversation and I didn’t feel the time go by on the phone. That’s a very positive sign, when you can talk in a natural way.”

Kounde also spoke about what he’s expecting to face as a defender at Barcelona under Xavi next season.

“You have to be in great physical condition,” he added. “The coach wants to press high up and that leaves a lot of space behind you. “Whenever there’s a turnover, whoever is closes to the ball needs to press. That is something that I like, recovering the ball quickly and also high up on the pitch, where’ it’s easier to build, attack and score. “But it’s also a challenge, because it’s very demanding. But I love this style of play to be honest.” Source | Barca TV

The France international will be hoping to make his debut on Saturday when Rayo Vallecano visit the Camp Nou. Barca are still yet to register their new signings but are reportedly confident it will be done before Saturday’s opener.