Christensen and Kessie ‘calm and relaxed’ amid Barcelona registration issues

The footballer whisperer of the internet had some good news for Barcelona supporters today. Fabrizio Romano reported that despite the unusual, to put it lightly, circumstances around Barcelona’s registering of new players, both Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié are feeling good.

“Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié are both “calm and relaxed” after receiving positive messages from Barcelona. Clause revelaed by ESPN confirmed but both players are optimistic. #FCB Christensen and Kessié expect to be Barça players for many years. Up to the club now.” Fabrizio Romano | Source

This comes on the heels of a report from ESPN that both players could leave for free if they weren’t registered before the start of La Liga this weekend. Now, that would of course be extraordinary. Both players came to Barca because they were enamored with the club. It can’t be shocking to either one that this is taking place.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t stretch on for too long.