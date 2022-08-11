 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Christensen and Kessie ‘calm and relaxed’ amid Barcelona registration issues

The duo have received ‘positive’ messages from the club

By Josh Suttr
/ new
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The footballer whisperer of the internet had some good news for Barcelona supporters today. Fabrizio Romano reported that despite the unusual, to put it lightly, circumstances around Barcelona’s registering of new players, both Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié are feeling good.

“Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié are both “calm and relaxed” after receiving positive messages from Barcelona. Clause revelaed by ESPN confirmed but both players are optimistic. #FCB Christensen and Kessié expect to be Barça players for many years. Up to the club now.”

Fabrizio Romano | Source

This comes on the heels of a report from ESPN that both players could leave for free if they weren’t registered before the start of La Liga this weekend. Now, that would of course be extraordinary. Both players came to Barca because they were enamored with the club. It can’t be shocking to either one that this is taking place.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t stretch on for too long.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes