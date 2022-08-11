Barcelona ‘don’t know’ how many new signings will be available to face Rayo - report

Barcelona kick off their La Liga season on Saturday against Rayo Vallecano but it’s still not quite clear which players will be available to coach Xavi.

The latest update from Mundo Deportivo and states that the Catalans “still don’t know” how many of their new signings will be registered in time to play the season opener.

Barcelona have still not activated their fourth financial lever, although the report reckons it’s “90%” complete and is just missing some signatures.

The Catalans may also have to agree pay-cuts with players to register all five new signings as well as Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto who have signed new contracts.

Barcelona’s ‘operation exit’ seems to be going slowly too. Nico Gonzalez’s move has not even been announced yet despite the midfielder arriving in Valencia last night.

Meanwhile, there still appears to be no word of any interest in outcasts such as Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite.

All of which points to some pretty franctic hours ahead at the Camp Nou as Joan Laporta and his colleagues work hard to get everything in order.

Barcelona left it late last year too, with Pique’s pay-cut allowing Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay to be registered the day before the team’s first game.

Barca then needed Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to agree salary cuts to allow Sergio Aguero to be registered at the end of August.

The Catalans do have until the end of the month to register their new signings but would surely prefer to have everyone available for the first game on Saturday,