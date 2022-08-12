Jandro Orellana opens up on his decision to leave Barcelona

Jandro Orellana has been talking about his exit from Barcelona and insists it was his decision to leave the Camp Nou.

The midfielder had once been tipped to succeed Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou but left in the summer once his contract at the club expired.

Barca had been expected to hand the midfielder a renewal but he has instead moved on to Andorra and is happy with his decision.

“It was my decision, I think my time with Barça Atlético was over,” he said. “You are always left with the pain of not playing with the first team, but who knows if in the future I will be able to return.”

Jandro is now working with Quique Setien’s former assistant Eder Sarabia at FC Andorra and is looking forward to the new season with his new club.

“I think a very ambitious project has been created,” he added. “They work in a very professional and serious way. It’s exactly what I wanted. I’m in a very good place.” Source | Cadena SER

Barca Atletic will certainly look much different in 2022-23. Jandro was one of a host of players to leave, while coach Sergi Barjuan has been replaced by Rafa Marquez.