Sergio Aguero ‘would be surprised’ if Man City let Bernardo Silva leave

Sergio Aguero has been talking about ongoing speculation that Barcelona want to bring in Bernardo Silva this summer and says he’d be surprised to see the deal happen.

The striker played with Bernardo at City before his move to Barcelona and has been full of praise for the Portugal international.

“Bernardo is a great player. He carries the ball, he makes sacrifices, he has the quality to assist and score goals and he can play in different positions,” he said. “I would be surprised if City let him go. He is a player who brings a lot every season, but anything is possible. “If he finally arrives at Barcelona, then he will be someone who can be key in the possession game that Xavi likes.” Source | Marca

Both Pep Guardiola and Bernardo have said recently they don’t know what will happen regarding the midfielder but it’s difficult to see Barca landing the 28-year-old this summer.

The Catalan giants still haven’t registered their five other signings yet, while a deal to bring in Marcos Alonso also appears to be on hold for the time being.