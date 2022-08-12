Barcelona register six players ahead of La Liga opener

Barcelona have completed the registration of six players ahead of Saturday’s La Liga season opener against Rayo Vallecano, according to the league’s official website.

Summer signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have all had their status approved, and the contract renewals for Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto also received La Liga’s green light in time for the first game of the new campaign.

The only new player not registered for Saturday’s game is center-back Jules Koundé, who wasn’t expected to be involved as he’s just coming back from groin surgery and has had limited playing and training time since arriving at the club two weeks ago. He has a higher salary than the likes of Roberto, Kessie and Christensen, and the decision was made to prioritize the registration of the fully fit players for this weekend.

Barça now have a full week to work on getting enough salary cap space to register Koundé and new sigining Marcos Alonso, who is waiting to complete his transfer from Chelsea in the next few days. The Blaugrana travel to Real Sociedad next Sunday and would like to have their squad finalized by then.

Memphis Depay looks close to a move to Juventus which could be enough to get the final two registrations done, bringing an end to a dramatic process that involved the activation of four different “economic levers” to satisfy La Liga’s ever-evolving financial fair play rules.