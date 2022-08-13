Memphis Depay, Juventus reach full agreement on two-year deal - report

Memphis Depay is one step closer to leaving Barcelona as the Dutch international has reached full agreement with Serie A powerhouse Juventus on a two-year contract that will pay him close to 7 million euros a year in salary, according to a report from Matteo Moretto of Relevo.

Acuerdo total entre la Juve y Depay



▫️El delantero pacta dos años de contrato con una ficha cercana a los 7 millones de euros.



▫️Falta encontrar una solución con el Barça: salida gratis o precio simbólico.@relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 12, 2022

Memphis and Juve have negotiating personal terms for several days now but a deal has finally been reached, and there’s one obstacle left: reaching an agreement with Barça. The Catalans can either terminate Depay’s contract or negotiate a small, “symbolic” transfer fee to complete the transfer, and we’ll find out about the club’s decision very soon.

Barça want to close the deal on Memphis as soon as possible to get his salary off the books and complete the registration of their new signings. They managed to register six players on Friday but still need the green light from La Liga on the transfers of Jules Koundé and Marcos Alonso, and Depay’s departure will help them achieve that goal.