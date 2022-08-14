Memphis Depay ‘one step away’ from leaving Barcelona - report

Memphis Depay is reportedly just “one step away” from leaving Barcelona and an official announcement could be made as early as Tuesday.

Mundo Deportivo reckon Barca will allow Memphis to leave on a free transfer and head to Juventus on a two-year contract.

Rumors about Memphis and Juventus have been around for a little while but it was originally thought Barca wanted around €20m for the attacker.

However, Memphis only has a year left on his contract and Barca also need to shift players to register Jules Kounde and make further signings which means he could go for free.

The Dutchman also know he has little chance of minutes if he does continue at Barcelona after a summer of big spending by the Catalans.

Memphis was part of Xavi’s matchday squad for the season opener against Rayo Vallecano but did not make it off the bench.

Xavi called for more signings for his team after the 0-0 draw but Barca will still have to offload players first if they are to add any more new players to the squad.