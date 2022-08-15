Barcelona draw up five-man shortlist of right-back targets - report

Barcelona have reportedly come up with a shortlist of five right-back targets as they look to bring in more players before the close of the transfer window.

Gerard Romero is reporting that Xavi’s side want to strengthen the position, after missing out on Cesar Azpilicueta, and have come up with some new targets.

At the moment the favored options appear to be Juan Foyth and Thomas Meunier, but Barcelona are also considering Jeremie Frimpong, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Diogo Dalot.

It’s thought that Villarreal would want around €25 million for Foyth, while Barca would have to pay around €10-€12m for Meunier.

Xavi called for more signings after Barcelona’s draw with Rayo Vallecano and it seems the Catalans will try to strengthen at right-back.

Departures will be needed if Barca are to bring in new players and it seems any of Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave before the end of the month.