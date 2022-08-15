OFFICIAL: Barcelona’s Alex Collado completes loan move to Elche

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Alex Collado has completed a loan move to La Liga side Elche.

The midfielder will spend the rest of the season with Francisco’s men but the deal does not include a purchase option.

BREAKING NEWS ❗ Álex Collado loaned to Elche until 30 June 2023 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 15, 2022

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Elche CF have reached an agreement on the loan of Álex Collado to the latter until 30 June 2023. There is no purchase option included in the arrangement.”

Collado becomes the latest player to move on loan, joining Nico Gonzalez and Clement Lenglet in seeking a temporary move away from the club.

The 23-year-old has left in order to try and find regular minutes after accepting he will struggle for game time at the Camp Nou in 2022-23.

Collado was spotted training with Elche at the weekend ahead of the team’s first La Liga match of the season tonight at Real Betis.

Good luck at Elche, Alex Collado!