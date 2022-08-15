Pablo Torre wants to leave Barcelona on loan - report

Pablo Torre is reportedly already thinking about leaving Barcelona on loan and fancies a return to former club Racing.

The youngster only joined the club in the summer but is not too thrilled with the idea of playing for Barca Atletic next season, according to Diari ARA.

Torre had been expected to train with the first team but drop back down to Barca Atletic if he wasn’t called up on matchdays but doesn’t seem too keen on that plan.

The report reckons Torre “believes that his time in the Primera RFEF is over” and would rather go back to Racing, who are playing in the Segunda Division in 2022-23.

Torre arrived at Barcelona amid some pretty big expectations after impressing for Racing and has already been likened to Pedri.

However, it’s hard to see him emulating Pedri and going straight into the first team given the host of midfield options Xavi has at his disposal.

The report reckons Barcelona haven’t decided exactly what to do with Torre yet because they are still waiting to finalize their first-team squad for the new campaign.

However, a meeting is planned “in the coming days” where both sides “will agree to find a quick solution” to the current situation.